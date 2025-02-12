K’taka: UK aerospace giant Eaton highlights ‘Make in India’ capabilities at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) The UK-based, aerospace giant company Eaton stated on Wednesday that the company is showcasing its ‘Make in India’ capabilities built over the years.

Expressing happiness over the ease of doing business in India, the company has further stated that it is looking for further growth and expansion in India.

Desmond Goh, Managing Director, APAC, Aerospace Group, Eaton Corporation, speaking to media on key expectations from Aero India 2025, stated: “I think there are two key things. The first is to showcase our ‘Make in India’ capabilities. The capability we have in India today, we are very proud to showcase engineering design manufacturing, a true capability we have built up in India over the years.”

“We are committed and invested in the Indian market, all the capabilities we are bringing into India is already a huge testament,” he added.

Talking about the challenges of the Indian market, Desmond Goh stated that the challenges would be to really understand more of the how and the where to participate.

“We can bring the most value to the customer be it Airforce, Army or Navy, and where we can bring the most value in is finding these opportunities in coming couple of years,” he said.

“On almost all the aircraft that the Indian Air Force are flying today, which are built locally and ordered from western countries they would have Eaton products on it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Yeh, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Marketing, Aerospace Group, Eaton, stated on ease of doing business in India: “We are growing in India, and we have seven manufacturing sites across the country. We are looking to expand and grow our presence here. If it was extremely difficult, that would not be an option for us to grow.”

Jimmy Yeh further stated: “I have seen the Aerospace market in India evolving over the years. The first time I came to Aero India was many years ago, over these years the show has grown and the number of local players exhibiting at the show has increased rapidly. The landscape continues to change, it's growing. It’s always good to come here to help us strategise and navigate. We talk about growing and look at how we can get harder to make in India. This is an opportunity for us to engage and build relationships.”

Desmond Goh further stated: “We celebrated 100 years on the New York Stock Exchange two years ago. Eaton has been around for a long time, whether it's commercial or military aircraft. Almost every single flying platform today has Eaton products. I think it's something we are very excited to see what we can bring to the Indian market, given the pedigree.”

Desmond Goh said that the aerospace footprint in India includes two manufacturing plants in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, three sales offices in Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Delhi Engineering R&D Support in Pune.

“The Bangalore facility is a greenfield facility on a 2.85-acre plot near Devanahalli. The site widely leverages principles and technologies of digital and smart manufacturing and serves as a step towards Eaton's goal of building Industry 4.0 facilities,” he said.

He further emphasised: “Gradually over the years, everything that I just shared, it didn’t just happen overnight it is just due to the Make in India because the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 came out and the Indian government said, you have to do ‘Make in India’.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.