Adequate security arrangements put in place to restore peace in Nuh: Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to restore peace in Nuh area.

He said that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana Police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

“Adequate forces are being deployed there. We have also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” Vij told the media.

Three companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the clash-hit areas.

The Nuh Police has also decided to hold a peace meeting with the members of both communities at 8.30 pm on Monday.

Clashes erupted in Nuh district after some miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.

Police said that religious procession ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’, which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district.

The government has also suspended mobile Internet services in Nuh till August 2. The order has been issued in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS.

