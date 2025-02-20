Adani Portfolio clocks highest ever TTM EBITDA of Rs 86,789 crore, core infra biz surges

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Led by its core infrastructure business, the Adani Portfolio has delivered the highest-ever trailing-twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA of Rs 86,789 crore, the Adani Group said on Thursday.

The core infrastructure businesses (utility, transport, and incubating infra businesses under Adani Enterprises Ltd) accounted for 84 per cent of total EBITDA.

On a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis, portfolio EBITDA grew by 10.1 per cent (year-on-year) to an all-time high of Rs 86,789 crore while EBITDA for Q3 FY25 increased by 17.2 per cent to Rs 22,823 crore, according to the Adani Group, India's largest infrastructure player.

Adani Portfolio companies are now on a high capex path, with a strong base of increasing cashflow generation and project execution outlay of respective portfolio companies.

“This will position the respective portfolio companies as the global leaders in their respective sectors,” said the company.

The fund flow from operations or cash after tax was at Rs 58,908 crore, the asset base stood at Rs 5.53 lakh crore and net debt to EBITDA was at 2.46 times (as of September 30, 2024).

Sufficient liquidity is maintained across portfolio companies to cover debt servicing requirements for at least the next 12 months, said the Group.

According to the company, the highly stable ‘Core Infrastructure’ portfolio continues to power cashflow generation, with an 84 per cent contribution to the total portfolio EBITDA.

This ‘Core Infrastructure’ platform comprises AEL’s incubating Infrastructure businesses, Utility (Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Total Gas), and Transport (Adani Ports and SEZ) businesses.

The credit profile has now achieved a significant milestone, with 75 per cent of the Run-rate EBITDA now generated from assets with domestic ratings of ‘AA-‘ and above, according to the company.

Adani Enterprises’ Incubating infra businesses (ANIL, airports, and roads) are on a high growth trajectory and continue to lead the growth with EBITDA growth of 45.6 per cent YoY in Q3 FY25 and 33.3 per cent in TTM.

“As on 30 September 2024, Adani Portfolio had a cash balance of Rs 53,024 crore, representing 20.5 per cent of Gross Debt,” it said.

The Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market.

