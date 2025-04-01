Actress Payal Rajput voices concerns about nepotism overshadowing talent in the film industry

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Well known actress Payal Rajput, who has made a name for herself with her performances in films like RX100, RDX Love and Mangalvaaram, has now expressed concerns about favoritism and nepotism overshadowing talent in the film industry.

Taking to her timeline on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Payal Rajput wrote, “Being an actor is one of the toughest careers out there. Each day starts with the weight of uncertainty, as I step into a world where nepotism and favoritism often overshadow talent.”

The actress went on admit that there were times when she wondered if whether her hard work and dedication would even get noticed in a world that was dominated by those with privilege.

She wrote, “There are moments of doubt when I question whether my hard work and dedication can truly shine through in a landscape dominated by privilege. I watch as opportunities slip away to those with famous last names or a powerful agent, wondering if my talent is enough to break through.”

The actress also added the hashtag #Struggleisreal to make it clear that the problem indeed exists in the film industry.

Currently, Payal is working on a number of films including the Telugu film titled ‘VenkataLachimi’, which is being directed by Muni and which the makers intend to release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actress had, in January this year, announced that she would start shooting for this film from February.

Payal also plays the lead opposite Legend Saravanan in his second Tamil film that is being directed by well known director R S Durai Senthilkumar.

While Payal Rajput stars opposite Legend Saravanan, the Tamil film will also feature actors Shaam and Andrea in pivotal roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a grand-budget venture directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, known for his blockbusters like ‘Kakki Sattai,’ ‘Kodi,’ and the recent success ‘Garudan.’

The first phase of shooting was completed in Chennai, while the second phase was in and around Panikka Nadar Kudiyiruppu in Thoothukudi, which happens to be Legend Saravanan’s hometown.

Sources say the new film promises to deliver a thrilling action-packed experience based on real events, set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi.

Music for the film will be composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S. Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep. The art direction is managed by Durairaj, while Ambikapathi is the executive producer.

