Actress Parvati Nair pens beautiful tribute to late grandmother; Calls her the biggest inspiration!

Chennai, Mar 25(IANS) Well known actress Parvati Nair, who has worked in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries extensively, has now penned a beautiful and wholehearted tribute to her late grandmother.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted pictures of her grandmother and wrote, “Today, I said goodbye to my dearest Ampottiamma—my grandmother, my guiding light, my deepest connection to strength and grace. At 96, she left this world, but her presence will never fade. She was a force of nature—independent, powerful, and endlessly generous.”

Stating that her grandmother wasn’t just loved and that she was revered, the actress said, “In her hometown of Ranny—she was a beacon of kindness and wisdom. Her parents, driven by pure generosity, built the town’s first school and several temples, not for recognition, but as an act of service. She carried their legacy forward, becoming the headmistress of the school, shaping generations with her compassion and vision.”

She then went on to add, “People say I remind them of her—in spirit, in looks, in the fire she carried within her. If even a fraction of her strength, her resilience, her warmth lives in me, I consider it my life’s greatest blessing.”

Describing her grandmother as someone who was full of life even in her nineties, Parvati said the elderly person’s spirit was forever youthful and her laughter, infectious.

“Just a week before my wedding, she suffered a major fall, yet nothing could keep her away. For the first time in her life, she sat in a wheelchair, flew down, and made it to my wedding—beaming. She had been waiting for that moment for so long, and I know she left this world with that wish fulfilled,” she remembered.

The actress completed the post thanking her grandmother. She said, “Ampottiamma, you were my biggest inspiration, and you always will be. I will carry you with me, forever. Thank you for everything.”

