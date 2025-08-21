Actress Madhu Shalini is a fighter, says director Shashi Kiran Tikka

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Director Shashi Kiran Tikka, who directed the critically acclaimed spy thriller Goodachari, has called actress Madhushalini, who has now turned a producer by presenting the upcoming Telugu film Kanyakumari, a fighter.

Participating in the trailer launch event of Kanyakumari, Shashi Kiran Tikka praised actress Madhushalini and recalled an incident that had occurred while she was shooting for his film 'Goodachari'.

Tikka said, "I will narrate one incident about Madhu (that happened) while we worked on Goodachari. We were shooting an action episode. We shot for three -four days. While we were shooting the final portion, she sprained her leg. She was in pain and had to take off her shoes. I told her that we'll call the shoot off. However, she bore the pain, wore her shoes and said, "We'll do it come." Despite that pain, she completed the portion. I think she is a fighter. People might say she is soft but she is truly a fighter. I have learnt fighting from Madhu. Life can have ups and downs but we must fight is something I have learnt from Madhu."

The director, who was all praise for the unit of the film Kanyakumari, said that he liked the trailer a lot and that he would go to the theatre, buy a ticket and watch the film.

The just released trailer shows that the film will revolve around the titular character of KanyaKumari, played by Geeth Saini. The story is set in a small village where Kanyakumari, even as a child, has dreams of becoming a software engineer someday. Studying along with her in school is a boy (Sreecharan Rachakonda) whose desire is to become a farmer and tend to his fields someday. While Kanyakumari ends up becoming a salesperson in a saree shop, the boy becomes a farmer and realises his dream. What happens after the two fall in love with each other is what the film is all about.

Popular actress Madhu Shalini is presenting the rural love story "Kanya Kumari" to the audience. Written, directed and produced by Srujan Attada under the banner of Radical Pictures, the film stars Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda in the lead roles. The film is set to release in a grand fashion on August 27 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurithi.

