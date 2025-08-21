CSIR NET Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link and Steps to check!

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 session. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now view their scorecards on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Important Points regarding CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Exam

Date of Exam: The Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam was held on July 28, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 218 cities.

Registration and Attendance: 1,95,241 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 1,47,732 candidates turned up.

Subjects: The exam was conducted in five subjects: Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences.

Subject-wise Participation

Life Sciences: 78,949 registered; 60,213 appeared

Chemical Sciences: 43,313 registered; 32,987 appeared

Mathematical Sciences: 35,529 registered; 26,644 appeared

Physical Sciences: 30,345 registered; 22,734 appeared

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences: 7,105 registered; 5,154 appeared

Gender-wise Participation

Females: 1,14,339 registered; 86,777 appeared

Males: 80,894 registered; 60,950 appeared

Third Gender: 8 registered; 5 appeared

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Scorecard 2025

Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Result" link

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin

Submit the details to view and download your scorecard

What Next?

Successful candidates of the CSIR NET June 2025 examination are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA will soon issue e-certificates and JRF award letters.

