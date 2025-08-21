Karnataka Floods: Almatti Dam Releases 2.5 Lakh Cusecs, Villages on High Alert

Flood Situation Near Krishna River: Due to torrential rain over the past few days in Karnataka, the river basin is facing a severe flood-like situation. The Government of Karnataka has been carrying out mass evacuations, shifting residents to safer places and setting up relief camps as water levels continue to rise in the Krishna, Ghataprabha, and Malaprabha rivers.

Karnataka Rains: Almatti Dam Water Released as Inflow Rises Continuously

The Almatti Dam authorities have released 2.5 lakh cusecs of water, which is significantly higher than the regular inflow of 1.6 lakh cusecs. They have also cautioned residents in nearby areas to remain alert and be prepared for evacuation. Officials warned, “If the dam’s outflow increases to 5 lakh cusecs, villages such as Masuti will be completely submerged.”

Bagalkot District Commissioner Sangappa stated that the government has opened several relief centres in Mirji village, Mudhol taluk, for residents living in areas at risk of submergence. Assistant Commissioner Shweta M.B. further confirmed that the outflow from the Krishna River at the Rajapur barrage had reached 1.4 lakh cusecs by Wednesday, 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the inflow at the Narayanpur Dam is also expected to rise to 2.6 lakh cusecs in the coming hours, heightening the flood threat. So far, nearly 47 houses in high-alert areas have sustained minor damage, but fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.