Accused in minor’s murder dies by suicide in Andhra

Visakhapatnam, July 11 (IANS) The accused in the murder of a minor girl in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Thursday.

Police, who were on the hunt for the accused for four days, found Bodabathula Suresh’s decomposed body on the outskirts of Koppigondapalem village of Rambilli Mandal.

Police suspect that the accused consumed poison to kill himself. His body was shifted to the government hospital, Anakapalle for autopsy.

Suresh (26) had fatally stabbed a 14-year-old minor girl, studying in Class 9, in Koppigondapalem village on July 6.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to those who provide information about the absconding accused.

Hailing from Koppungundupalem in Rambilli mandal, Suresh was working as a driver.

The accused used to stalk the minor girl and wanted to marry her when she came of age. However, the girl’s parents had rejected his proposal. As she continued to harass the girl, her parents had lodged a complaint with the police in April.

Suresh was arrested and sent to jail under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. After coming out on bail a few weeks ago, he decided to take revenge on the victim, holding her responsible for his imprisonment.

On July 6 when the victim’s parents were out on work, Suresh barged into her house and slit her throat.

After committing the crime, he went into hiding. Police had constituted 12 teams to nab him.

Suresh had reportedly left behind a note stating that he will either live or die with the girl.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Kesali Apparao and Mahila Commission member Geddam Uma visited the girl’s village and inquired about the incident.

They underscored the need for police to keep a tab on persons arrested in POCSO and drug trafficking cases, and later released on bail.

YSR Congress Party Mahila Wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani has criticised the State government for failing to nab the accused.

