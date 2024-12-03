Abhishek Malik and Simran Kaur to headline new show ‘Jamai No 1’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Television actors Abhishek Mallik and Simran Kaur will be seen playing the lead roles in Zee TV's upcoming show ‘Jamai No. 1.’

Set to premiere on December 9, the show is a sequel to the much-loved series "Jamai Raja", which featured Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. Abhishek, best known for his role in "Kumkum Bhagya", has been confirmed to play the lead role of Neel in the upcoming season.

Taking about the show, Malik shared in a statement, “I'm thrilled to be a part of Jamai No. 1, and I must say that I am drawn to my character, Neel, because he is unpredictable and full of life. He brings a lot of energy to the show, and I’m excited to showcase his journey to the audience. The show is going to be fun, engaging, and full of surprises, and I hope my portrayal of Neel does justice to the show’s title.”

Simaran, who plays the role of Riddhi on the show, added, “I am very excited to be a part of Jamai No. 1. The show offers something completely different, and I’m looking forward to playing Riddhi, a woman who is strong, independent, and determined. I’m ready to bring Riddhi’s unique journey to life on screen, it’s a great opportunity to explore a fresh take on relationships and family dynamics, and I can't wait for the audience to connect with her.”

Papia Sengupta, who is portraying the role of Kanchan, revealed her character is very complex with strong beliefs about family and traditions, and she is excited to bring that energy to the show.

“It’s a role that allows me to explore different shades of emotion and conflict, and I’m eager to see how the audience reacts to her. This show has a wonderful concept, and I’m confident that Kanchan’s character will add a lot of depth to the story.”

The upcoming season, produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD, promises to deliver a gripping narrative and fresh concept.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.