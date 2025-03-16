Aayush Sharma shares his magical experience from Europe trip

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in the movie ‘Ruslaan’, recently chased the northern lights, and called it akin to magic.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his Europe trip, in which he can be seen dressed in heavy layers of winter wear. His parents can also be seen in the pictures along with his son.

The actor also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “Magic comes in different forms .. for me it was snowmobiling and chasing the northern lights which is a site to behold”.

Northern lights seem to be catching the fancy of Bollywood celebs. A few days ago, actor Sanjay Dutt enjoyed the sighting of Aurora Borealis. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from Finland. In the video, he can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ along with a few fellow Indians in Finland.

Aurora Borealis is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere.

Last year, Aayush celebrated his 10th marriage anniversary with Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring his wife and their kids. He wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary”.

One of the pictures showed Aayush planting a peck on Arpita’s cheek. In another picture, the couple can be seen posing next to a lit wooden board with “Happy 10th Anniversary Mr and Mrs Sharma", written over it.

Arpita and Aayush exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The who’s who of Bollywood attended the wedding festivities.

