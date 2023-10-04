AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in excise policy money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) In a massive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with its probe into the money laundering case in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in North Avenue area since morning.

Singh is the second top leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.

The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has also mentioned the name of Singh in it. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August on the complaint of alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

