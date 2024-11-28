AAP govt must table 12 CAG reports in Delhi Assembly: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) On the eve of the start of the current Delhi Assembly’s last session, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta of the BJP demanded the tabling of 12 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, alleging attempts by the ruling AAP to suppress information over alleged financial wrongdoings.

Claiming that the AAP government has not tabled even a single CAG report in the House over the past five years, Gupta said, “We are writing to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to use his special powers to send a message to the Assembly and ensure the tabling of the CAG reports.”

Alleging that the AAP government had gone bankrupt and was burdened with a loan of Rs 10,000 crore, Gupta said public money was misused and not invested in laying sewer lines, providing potable water through taps, road construction and making of ration cards and other welfare and development works.

“A constitutional crisis has been created in Delhi, as the AAP has taken a loan of Rs 10,000 crore but there is no check or accountability on its use,” he said.

The CAG reports are important for assessing the use of this money but it seems all is not well in the AAP government, he said, adding that two fresh CAG reports have come recently taking the total CAG reports, awaiting tabling in the House, to 14.

“We have reminded the AAP government on a number of occasions but it has been running away from its constitutional duty. If these reports are not tabled even in the last session of the Assembly it will lead to a constitutional crisis,” he said.

The BJP leader also highlighted that the party plans to complain to the LG about the ration cards and election cards being issued to suspected Rohingyas in Delhi.

He alleged that Delhi government officials were browbeating officials into issuing ration cards and election cards to illegal residents, including Rohingyas.

“We will not let Delhi be converted into Bangladesh. We want the L-G to take note of these illegal voters and also plan to raise the issue in the Assembly,” said Gupta.

