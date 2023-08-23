AAP accuses Central govt of Indian rupee depreciation against US Dollar

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the central government for depreciating the value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.



AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that it was a matter of great concern for the citizens that the value of the Indian currency falls yet again.

"Today, one dollar has reached 83.13 rupees. When PM Narendra Modi used to be chief minister of Gujarat and a dollar was evaluated to Rs 59, Modi vehemently criticised the then-ruling central government. Late Sushma Swaraj also said that when the value of the rupee drops, the country's prestige also diminishes. However, today, the BJP is acting as if it has nothing to do with it," she said.

She said that the demand for the Indian currency is continuously decreasing, as we are purchasing goods in large quantities from abroad. The value of the Indian rupee will only rise when India becomes a manufacturing hub, businesses are freed from the license raj, and the slogan of ‘ease of doing business’ proves to be true.

“People shouldn’t seek pleasure in the rhetoric of 'we are doing better than Pakistan’. AAP firmly believes that we should compete with developed nations,” she said.

She said that 1 USD is equal to 7.02 Chinese Yuan, while the value of 1 USD has reachedRs 83.13.

“This is the worst figure as far as the valuation of rupees against a dollar is concerned. This is alarming data which not only affects those who want to send their children abroad for higher studies but the daily lives of common Indians will also be impacted. Such deteriorating values have negative connotations towards the prestige of a nation,” she said.

--IANS

atk/dan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.