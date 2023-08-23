2 killed, 4 injured in collision between Rolls Royce & oil tanker on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Gurugram, Aug 23 (IANS) At least two persons were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a Rolls Royce car and oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Umri village in Haryana's Nuh, an official said on Tuesday.

Two persons moving in the truck were killed, while another accompanying them was seriously wounded. Three others on the Rolls Royce received grievous injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Rampreet --both residents of Uttar Pradesh and the one accompanying them was identified as Gautam.

The luxury car occupants have been identified as Vikas, Tasbir, and Divya.

The injured are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the police said.

It is being said that both vehicles immediately caught fire after the accident as the oil tanker was carrying some inflammable material which caught fire. The injured individuals, however, were rescued.

"Police have informed the family members of the injured and the deceased. A further probe is underway. Police will soon record the statements," Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer of the accident case, said.

