Aamir Khan opens up about Salman’s support during making of this blockbuster movie

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan has recently revealed how Salman Khan helped him secure the title for his film “Dangal.”

During a press conference, Aamir shared an intriguing story about how Salman played a crucial role in obtaining the rights to the title. The 'PK' actor shared, “There’s another thing I need to thank Salman for, which is the title Dangal. I don’t know if you know this, but the title Dangal was already written in the script. However, when we checked, the rights were with Puneet Issar. I knew Salman was very close to Puneet, so I called Salman on a Monday and said, ‘I need the title Dangal. Can you request a meeting between Puneet and me?.”

He added, “Actually, Salman called Puneet and told him that I needed the title, even though he was making Sultan and people were saying that we were competing with each other since both were wrestling films. But that wasn’t the case at all. Salman really helped us, and he played a big role in getting us the Dangal title. He called Puneet, and Puneet and I met, and Puneet was very sweet.”

Aamir went on to state, “I'm not using it, you guys can take it.' And that's how we got the title Dangal.”

"Dangal," directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featured Aamir Khan in the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. The 2016-released sports drama was a commercial success, setting several records at the box office, including the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, "Sikandar," produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

