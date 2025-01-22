Aamir Khan louds the trailer of Shushant Thamke's debut film 'Pintu Ki Pappi'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Every newcomer craves the approval of bigwigs in the industry. For debutant actor Shushant Thamke, that dream came true when Aamir Khan heaper praises on the trailer of his upcoming film "Pintu Ki Pappi".

The trailer of the drama that was unveiled last month has been receiving a lot of applause from everyone. Aamir Khan recently met Shushant Thamke and shared his views on the trailer of his debut movie "Pintu Ki Pappi".

Reacting to Aamir Khan's appreciation for the trailer, Shushant Thamke revealed that he will cherish this moment forever. He was quoted saying, “It's hard to describe the feeling I had when Aamir Khan had seen the trailer of Pintu Ki Pappi and loved it. Aamir sir is someone I've looked up to my entire life, and to know that he appreciated my work was overwhelming. His response has motivated me to work harder and give my best to my craft. To receive such validation from him is a moment I will cherish forever."

Billed as a laughter ride, "Pintu Ki Pappi" features debutants Shushant Thamke, Jaanyaa Joshi, and Viidhi along with an ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Ali Asgar, Sunil Pal, Ajay Jadhav, Puja Banerjee, and Ganesh Acharya, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shiv Hare, the project has been produced by Vidhi Acharya and Ganesh Acharya under the banner of V2S Production & Entertainment. Shiv Hare, Shyamli Pandey, and Anadi Sufi are on board the team as writers.

On another hand, Aamir Khan is currently busy with his next, "Sitaare Zameen Par". Going by the latest reports, Mr Perfectionist is presently shooting for the film in Vadodara, Gujarat. The shooting is expected to take place between 21st and 25th January. The movie will also star Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the movie is the sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster hit, "Taare Zameen Par".

