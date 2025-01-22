Calcutta HC stays police investigation against doctor associated with RG Kar movement

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) West Bengal government, on Wednesday, received a major jolt, with a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, having put an interim stay on an investigation by state police against Asfakullah Naiya, one of the leading faces of R.G. Kar case movement.

Naiya is working as an ENT specialist at a private medical service provider in the state, despite not possessing the necessary qualifications for the same.

The interim stay is applicable for six weeks. The grounds on which the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had put an interim stay on police proceedings against Naiya is that the state police started an investigation into the matter after registering an FIR without concrete evidence and documents in support of the allegations.

The single-judge bench had also questioned why a police investigation started against Naiya based on a complaint by a third party and not any patient concerned.

Naiya, approached the single-judge bench of Justice Ghosh on Monday, challenging the summons by state police.

The petition was admitted on Monday only and after two consecutive hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday in the matter the single-judge bench had finally put an interim stay on the police proceedings against him.

Naiya is currently undergoing his post-graduation with a specialisation in ENT at R.G. Kar.

On January 16, Naiya was slapped with a show-cause notice by the West Bengal Medical Council based on a complaint against him for working as an ENT specialist at a private medical service provider in the state, despite not possessing the necessary qualifications for the same.

On the same day, the Bidhannagar City Police issued a summons to him in the same case and a team of cops also reached his residence at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. However, when the cops reached his residence Naiya was at the hostel of R.G. Kar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.