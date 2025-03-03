97th Oscars: Penelope Cruz slays red carpet in white silk chiffon gown

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Penelope Cruz set her best fashion foot forward and was a sight to behold as she looked elegant as always at the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actress, 50, returned to the star-studded awards show in a romantic white silk chiffon Chanel gown inspired by a Spring-Summer 1992 design, reports 'People' magazine.

The actress, who's been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2018, left jaws on the floor in the look, which featured a ruched bodice decked out in sparkly jewel buttons and a sheer floor-hitting cape attached to the dress' straps. According to the brand, the flowy design took 254 hours to create.

As per 'People', she teamed with the gown a selection of dazzling Chanel high jewelry, including diamond "Soleil" earrings paired with a coordinating ring featuring a round-cut diamond worth over 5 carats. She also wore a "Comete Aubazine" diamond ring and “Soleil 19 Aout” brooch boasting a 22.10-carat yellow diamond.

Cruz attended Hollywood's biggest night as one of the many presenters alongside Halle Berry, Bowen Yang and Scarlett Johansson.

The actress has been making waves at the Academy Awards since 2000, which marked the year she attended her first in a stunning cobalt blue Chanel couture design from Spring 1995. And while she's stayed loyal to the iconic house, she's also experimented in gowns by other houses, including Balmain, Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren, as per WWD. For her most recent attendance in 2022, she wore a fall 2020 Chanel halter number that took 680 to make, as per the outlet.

The actress is a powerhouse for both her red carpet resume and her Oscars reputation. She is a four-time nominee and took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2009.

She has also been a masterclass in fashion during her latest public appearances.

In October, Cruz stepped out with her 'Bandidas' co-star Salma Hayek for Wall street Journal Magazine’s 14th Annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The actresses held hands while posing together on the carpet, with Cruz commanding attention in her form-fitting silver gown and Hayek in a red-hot dress with accentuated hips.

She also attended the Met Gala in 2024, wearing a floral-inspired Chanel ensemble for the year’s theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

The gown required around 500 hours of work, featuring eight variations of French floral lace in both black and silver.

