97th Oscars: L.A. firefighters roast ‘Joker 2’ producers

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) The Los Angeles firefighters got an opportunity to get on stage and deliver a few zingers during the 97th Oscars awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

On stage, Oscar host Conan O’Brien told the audiences: “Now, I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, but there are some jokes even I’m not brave enough to tell.”

So he enlisted a number of first responders, members of the fire service who battled this year’s devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires, and instructed them: “On behalf of myself, would you please read what’s in the prompter?”

O’Brien first turned back to the crowd to say, “Remember — everyone in this audience has to laugh, these are heroes!”

First came was Los Angeles Fire Department head Erik Scott, who quipped: “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes,” he said. “And I’m talking about the producers of ‘Joker 2.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” was one of 2024’s biggest theatrical bombs. The Warner Bros. comic book sequel, which cost $200 million to produce and almost $100 million to market and distribute, stalled at the box office with $206 million globally.

“Damn,” the host cracked, “best delivery of the night,” reports variety.com.

Los Angeles Fire Department pilot Jonas Johnson was next and took aim at “A Complete Unknown,” a musical biopic about the rise of music icon Bob Dylan.

“To play Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet learned how to sing,” Johnson said. “In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part.”

O’Brien was the joke of the last bit by Fire Department captain Jodi Slicker.

“It’s great to be back with Conan,” she said. “Usually, when he calls, he’s stuck in a tree.”

O’Brien replied: “It’s happened twice!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.