One arrested after Congress worker's body found in suitcase in Haryana

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A man was arrested in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found in a suitcase, sources said on Monday.

Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the Rohtak district on Saturday, after which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Her family refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested.

Narwal lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Sampla town.

“The SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory),” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Kumar told the media on Sunday.

He said that the victim, who was pursuing an LLB (Bachelor of Law), used to live alone in the state while her family was in Delhi.

“The body was found in the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot…We are investigating various angles and will solve the matter as early as possible,” Kumar said.

The victim’s mother said the party claimed her life. “The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. They (the accused) could be from the party, or they could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home,” the victim’s mother Savita said.

“She was going with Rahul Gandhi and was close to the Hooda family, which is why people were having problems; they were jealous,” she added.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda demanded an investigation on Saturday. “The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits,” Hooda added.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the murder has shaken everybody's conscience.

