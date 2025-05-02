86.56 per cent students pass West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's examination

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced on Friday that 85.56 per cent of students passed the examination this year.

Announcing the results, WBBSE President Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said that the qualifying percentage this year has been the best in the history of the board.

At 85.56 per cent, it is up from 86.31 per cent in 2024, he said.

A total of 66 qualified candidates have ranked among the first 10.

This year's topper is Adrito Sarkar from Raiganj in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, who secured 99.43 per cent. Two candidates stood second, with both securing the same marks. They are Anuvab Biswas from Malda and Soumya Paul from Bankura.

Ishani Chakraborty, also from Bankura, stood third.

District-wise, the best performance in terms of qualifying percentage was from East Midnapore, followed by Kalimpong, Kolkata, and West Midnapore. The results were declared just 70 days after the last day of the examination conducted in February this year.

Speaking to the media, Gangopadhyay said 9,69,435 candidates appeared for the secondary examinations this year, a figure higher 56.827 than the corresponding figure last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangopadhyay thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Education Minister Bratya Basu for the smooth conduct of examinations earlier this year.

The distribution of the marksheets among the successful candidates started on Friday morning.

This year, the board examinations were conducted under unprecedented surveillance adopted by the boards amid complaints of examination malpractices surfacing during the last few years. Examinations were immediately cancelled for those candidates caught within the examination hall with electronic devices, including mobile phones.

The strict surveillance worked, since the number of candidates whose examinations were cancelled reduced to just 19 in 2025 from 145 in 2024.

