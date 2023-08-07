74-year-old killed, two injured in series of robberies in Delhi, three held

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A septuagenarian man was killed, and two others were injured in a series of three separate robberies and snatchings by three men in south Delhi early on Monday, a police official said.

Police have apprehended all three suspects involved in the crimes, identified as Akshay Kumar, 34, Sonu alias Fussi, 26, and Vaibhav Srivastav, 32, within hours of the incidents.

According to police, the initial call about the first incident came in at 5.17 a.m., prompting a rapid response from a police team.

Ashok, 54, a resident of Jagdamba Vihar, West Sagarpur, who was injured, was swiftly transported to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, by a PCR van.

"The injured victim's condition is stable, and he has been discharged from the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C said.

In a span of 5-10 minutes, the suspects committed two more robberies. One occurred near Mohan block, resulting in the death of Mohan Lal Chhabra, 74, a resident of Durga Park, Sagarpur. Another robbery took place near Durgapark, where Om Dutt Singh, also a resident of the same locality, was stabbed and robbed.

"Akshay, one of the accused, was traced and apprehended during the investigation," said the DCP. Upon interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the crimes and provided information about the co-accused. "Subsequently, Sonu and Vaibhav were apprehended from Manglapuri Jhuggi and Dabri, respectively," said the DCP.

"The knife used in the offenses was recovered. Furthermore, the stolen items, including a watch, cash, and other belongings, have also been retrieved," he added.

