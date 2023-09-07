72 exotic snakes rescued at Bengaluru airport, 6 Capuchin monkeys found dead

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Customs officials at Bengaluru airport rescued 72 exotic snakes from a baggage that arrived from Bangkok, while six Capuchin monkeys were found dead.

"A total of 78 animals were found, comprising 55 Ball Pythons of different colour morphs and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition, while six Capuchin monkeys were found dead," said a Customs official.

The rescued animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The live animals have been deported to the country of origin, and the dead animals were disposed of with proper sanitary measures.

"All 78 of these animals are listed under Appendix II of CITES and Schedule I & IV of the Wildlife Protection Act," said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

