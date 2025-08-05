6th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: BJP hails J&K's transformation, Oppn says Centre 'failed'

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) As the nation marks the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, political leaders across the spectrum expressed contrasting views on the development and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) over the past six years.

While the ruling party hailed the move as a bold step that unified the country under one Constitution, the Opposition questioned the claims of development and demanded restoration of statehood.

On August 5, 2019, India witnessed a moment of historic significance when Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke J&K's special constitutional status under Article 370.

The government also announced the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature) -- effective October 31, 2019.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Even after six years, the Gupkar Gang is still unable to digest the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is now known for development, not terrorism. Railways have reached remote mountains, infrastructure has expanded, and connectivity has improved. Prime Minister Modi has given special attention and brought Jammu and Kashmir to the forefront of the path of development."

On the other hand, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that militancy in J&K will not end until relations between India and its neighbouring country (referring to Pakistan) improve.

Responding to this, Chugh stated, "He should once see his party's government's report card for the past one year. Nothing that was promised in the manifesto has been fulfilled. He should stop blaming the Lieutenant-Governor for the NC government's shortcomings."

Madhya Pradesh MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, speaking to IANS, stated, "Article 370, which was an obstacle to the unity and integrity of the country for 35 years, was abrogated, and today, on August 5, its 6th anniversary is completed. It is a matter of pride for all of us that such a significant step was taken. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India remains one -- united by one culture, one pride, and one Constitution."

Echoing similar sentiments, Madhya Pradesh MLA Rameshwar Sharma told IANS, "Today, all the Indians are proud that those who fought for the Independence of the country; their motive for the entire nation to work according to one Constitution is fulfilled. We are proud that this was done by PM Modi."

However, the Opposition has criticised the government's handling of the Union Territory after the abrogation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey told IANS, "We had supported the government when it decided to abrogate Article 370 as it was a dream of late Baba Saheb Thackeray to bring an end to the provision in J&K. However, even after the elections, J&K has not got the statehood, and the Centre still has power on it. If this continues, how can there be proper development there?"

"The Centre claimed to eliminate terrorism, but it was still not eliminated entirely. It is the Centre's failure. This is not fair. J&K should get statehood, but they don't want to do this," he stated.

J&K Congress MLA Arif Masood also slammed the Centre for making claims of the transformation to "gain political benefits."

Speaking to IANS, he said, "What change happened after the abrogation of Article 370? Terror attacks are still taking place, and infiltrators are still a problem. The government is just trying to claim credit for development and eliminating terrorism to gain political mileage."

Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the effectiveness of the decision, stating, "What's done is done. They had claimed that removing the provisions of Article 370 would bring about a major transformation, but I don't think any significant change has taken place."

As J&K completes six years under a new administrative structure, the political divide on the impact of Article 370's abrogation remains as sharp as ever.

While the BJP-led Centre credits the move for ushering in an era of progress and peace in J&K, Opposition parties continue to raise questions and seek restoration of full statehood.

