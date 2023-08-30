6 Delhi-bound Rohingyas held by RPF in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 29 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has apprehended six Rohingyas from the Dharmanagar railway station in northern Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR’s chief PRO Sabyasachi De said that a joint team of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP), during routine checking, detected suspicious activity of a group of people at the Dharmanagar railway station on Monday night.

During verification, the security personnel could not find any valid documents from the suspected persons, and arrested five women and a male after checking.

De said that on interrogation, they revealed that they had entered Tripura through a clandestine route from Bangladesh, where were staying in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The male detainee said that they were going to Delhi by train via Guwahati.

Since January this year, a total of 232 illegal immigrants (Rohingyas and Bangladeshis) have been apprehended by the RPF under NFR's jurisdiction.

