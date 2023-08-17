5-yr-old girl raped in MP's Satna, hospitalised

Bhopal, August 17 (IANS) A five-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Thursday, adding that she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, the victim's parents were beggars and lived near a temple.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old accused, who was out on bail, took the victim with him on the pretext of giving her food, the police said.

He raped the minor at an isolated location and escaped from the spot, leaving her bleeding.

The girl was spotted by some locals who informed the police.

She was immediately rushed toa nearby hospital for treatment, but due to her deteriorating condition, she was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the adjoining Rewa district.

"The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court today (Thursday). He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act," a police official said.

Responding to the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: "The incident is heinous and shameful. The accused deserves no leniency. The matter will be heard in a fast track court."

Just three weeks ago, an 11-year-old girl was gan graped by two persosn in Maihar, Satna district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.