4 kanwariyas killed in head-on collision between two trucks in Delhi

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Four Kanwariyas were killed while 12 injured in a head-on collision between two trucks on Delhi's GT Karnal Road, a police official said here on Thursday.



According to police, a police control room call was received at 00.44 a.m. that an accident of two vehicles had occurred at Siraspur near GT Karnal road in which people had died on spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that two trucks had collided on upper GTK highway (NH-44) in which one truck was carrying Kanwar yatris from Mianwali (near Nangloi) and was going to Haridwar.

"From preliminary investigation it came to light that the offending truck, which was going towards Delhi had crossed the central divider of GTK road and had rammed the yatris truck coming from opposite direction on GT Karnal road (National Highway-44)," said a senior police official.

"Total 14 injured persons were sent to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHC), Narela out of which four were declared dead and two were referred to higher centre (Balaji Action Centre Paschim Vihar)," said the official, adding that five injured persons were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) Jahangirpuri.

"The alleged truck driver is absconding and a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at the Alipur police station," the official added.

