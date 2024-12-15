3rd Test: Smith, Head take Australia past 100 after India’s triple strike

Brisbane, Dec 15 (IANS) Steve Smith and Travis Head have managed to resurrect Australia’s innings by reaching 104/3 in 43 overs at lunch, after India made triple strikes on day two of the third Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

After rain ensured only 13.2 overs were bowled on day one, the spectators in the stadium were treated to an enthralling morning session of Test cricket. Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy were amongst the wickets for Indian bowlers, who kept asking questions to the Australian batters.

But Smith and Head, unbeaten on 25 and 20, respectively, have shown glimpses of grinding it out to get runs and ensured Australia went past 100 in the session. In the morning, with the sun peeking out, Bumrah struck early by removing both openers in quick succession.

He first drew Usman Khawaja forward to defend and get him caught for nine by finding the faintest of outside edges with a length delivery, which was safely pouched by Rishabh Pant to become the third Indian wicketkeeper with 150 Test dismissals against his name.

Bumrah’s nagging back of the length delivery then got Nathan McSweeney to nick straight to Virat Kohli at second slip. Smith, batting with a different set-up, and Marnus Labuschagne were beginning to look settled, despite India keeping a lid on the scoring rate via their change bowlers Reddy and Mohammed Siraj.

But against the run of play, Labuschagne went for an extravagant drive off an overpitched delivery from Reddy, but edged to Kohli’s right at second slip and fall for 12. Smith went on to survive two tight lbw appeals, while Head punished anything with width by taking a four each through extra cover off Nitish and Bumrah, though he was beaten by Akash Deep from the round-the-wicket angle.

As the session came to a close, where Australia amassed 76 runs, India were also relieved by the sight of Siraj coming back to the field after he hobbled off in the middle of his 11th over due to a left hamstring issue.

Brief Scores: Australia 104/3 in 43 overs (Steve Smith 25 not out, Usman Khawaja 21; Jasprit Bumrah 2-26, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-16) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.