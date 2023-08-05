30 kg of cannabis seized in Assam, 3 arrested

Guwahati, August 5 (IANS) Assam Police have seized 30 kg of cannabis in Guwahati on Saturday and arrested at least three suspected drug dealers from their possession, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence, a Special Task Force (STF) and police team conducted a joint operation in the Khanapara area of the city, a police officer said.

“On the foreign market, the seized drugs are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 15 lakhs,” the officer added.

The police further claimed that the cache of narcotics were being transported from Karimganj district near the Bangladesh border to Baihata Chariali in the Kamrup.

"The apprehended persons and the seized cannabis were handed over to Guwahati Police for carrying out investigation by registering a case under proper sections of law," an STF statement said.

