3 tribals shot dead in Manipur (Lead)

Imphal, Sep 12 (IANS) At least three tribals were shot dead by unidentified militants in Manipur’s Kangpopki district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials in the state capital said a group of unidentified armed extremists stormed villages between the Ireng and Karam areas along the bordering regions of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts and shot dead the three villagers on the spot.

The rebels came into the tribal dominated villages in a vehicle early in the morning and left before the security forces arrived.

On September 8 and 9, three people were killed in clashes with security forces and cross-fire between militants in Pallel in Tengnoupal district.

Various tribal organisations including Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kangpokpi-based civil society organisation, vehemently condemned the killings.

Senior ITLF leader and sporkesman Ginza Vualzong said that the involvement of well-trained and armed terrorist groups has given a new dimension to the ethnic conflict and would be a big obstacle in the road towards peace in the state.

Quoting media reports, he said that officials have been warning for the past few weeks about the resurgence of banned valley-based groups like UNLF, PLA, KYKL, and PREPAK in the state.

"The Kuki-Zo tribals have steadfastly tried to maintain peace after the initial bout of violence in May, but the unending attacks and arson are testing us to the limit," Vualzong told the media.

He said that the ITLF urged the Central government to crack down on valley insurgent groups and reimpose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in valley areas immediately since the state government and sections of the police force are openly siding with the majority community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.