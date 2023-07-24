3 dead in Bihar road accident

Patna, July 24 (IANS) At least three persons of the same family were killed after a speeding SUV overturned and fell into a pit on the border area of Bihar's Gaya and Nalanda districts on Monday, police said.

Although the victims are yet to be named, the police said they comprised a 40-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a girl aged 10.

Three other persons, including the driver of the SUV, were critically injured. They have been admitted to a hospital in Mehkar block, Gaya district.

The victims were residents of Ekangarsarai block in Nalanda and they were on the way to take a holy dip amid the Malmas fair in Rajgir.

The accident occurred in Sigra village at around 6 a.m.

A police officer of the Mehkar police station said the driver of the vehicle was travelling at high speed and it might have been possible that he fell asleep on the wheel.

