3 arrested in K’taka Dalit leader's murder case

Raichur, Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested three persons in connection to the murder of a Dalit leader who was hacked to death earlier this week in Raichur district.

Prasad, 40, was murdered on Monday in Mudlapur near Manvi taluk.

The arrested persons have been identified as Keshava, Ramu and Deva Reddy.

The three accused confessed that the victim had tortured them and they killed him in revenge.

According to the police, the killers had waylaid the victim while he was going on a bike and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

The palm of the victim was severed and he had cut marks all over his body.

Raichur SP Nikhil had visited the spot following the incident.

The Jurisdictional Manvi police have taken up further investigation.

Dalit organisations had condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.