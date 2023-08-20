2nd T20I: Both teams unchanged as Ireland win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Dublin, Aug 20 (IANS) Ireland captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second T20I at Malahide on Sunday. Both teams are unchanged, with India leading the three-game series 1-0.

“Hopefully, we go out there and put in a good performance with the ball. Sometimes, T20 cricket goes against you…The surface looks good and Malahide is usually high scoring,” said Stirling.

A smiling India skipper Jasprit Bumrah said, “The weather is a little better today and we wanted to put runs on the board. The body is fine and got one game under the belt and hopefully more.”

India had won the T20I series opener by two runs via DLS method in a rain-hit match. But for Sunday’s match, the weather is more pleasant for a full game to happen.

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (captain) and Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little and Benjamin White

