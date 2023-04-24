28 states adopt national generic document registration system for land records

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) As many as 28 states and Union Territories have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for Land Records.

Official sources have said that eRegistration is being done in these states as they have started sharing data with the national portal of the NGDRS through user interface.

According to the latest data provided by the Land Resources Division of the Rural Development Ministry, Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhar has been adopted by 26 states and pilot testing done in seven more states.

Some states are also using ULPIN in SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) portal, sources said.

As on April 18, computerisation of record of rights (RoRs) has been completed in 6,22,030 (94.62 per cent) villages out of 6,57,403 villages.

Also 1,28,72,020 cadastral maps have been digitised (75.62 per cent) out of 1,70,22,935 maps) while cadastral maps have been linked to RoRs in 4,22,091 villages (64.21 per cent) out of 6,57,403 villages.

The Department of Land Resources is implementing the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) with effect from April 1, 2016 as a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding by the Centre.

