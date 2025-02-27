24-hour coastal shutdown against offshore mining in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) All fishing activities in Kerala have come to a grinding halt after the Fisheries Coordination Committee called for a 24-hour total coastal shutdown protesting against the Centre's move to mine the sea off the Kollam coast.

The Committee includes members from the traditional political fronts in the state -- the ruling CPI(M)-led Left and the Congress-led UDF.

The protesters want the Centre to revoke the decision to allow sand mining from three blocks off the Kollam coast with a total area of 242 sq km.

The Union Ministry of Mines initiated the tendering process in November 2024, and the winning bidder is expected to be announced by March 27.

Consequent to the protest, all businesses, from the ordinary fish vendors to the fish stalls in the markets in the state, did not open on Thursday. The shutdown began from Wednesday midnight.

Likewise, neither the small nor the big fishing boats have ventured into the sea.

Led by former veteran Congress parliamentarian T.N. Prathapan and CPI(M) legislator P.P. Chitharanjan, the statewide protest has turned out to be a success, as the fishing sector and others are participating in protest meetings.

The Latin Church and its members have also expressed their solidarity and are taking part in the protest.

Kerala’s fishing industry directly employs around 2.5 lakh people, with another 15 lakh relying on it indirectly.

The state has approximately 4,000 trawlers and over 25,000 other fishing vessels.

With the 24-hour shutdown turning out to be a success, this is going to give greater impetus to the upcoming Parliament march scheduled for March 12.

Even though both the traditional political rivals are jointly staging this protest, a statewide coastal rally was flagged off by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan being organised by the Revolutionary Socialist Party -- an ally of the Congress-led UDF.

Former State Minister and the state secretary of RSP Shibhu Baby John, who was leading the rally, said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was playing a double game.

“On the outside, the Left government says they are against sea sand mining, but the Centre, which went ahead with this, has the silent support of the Vijayan government,” said John.

