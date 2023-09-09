22 per cent of child abuse in Kerala happened in homes: Report

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) In an alarming report conducted in Kerala, it was revealed that 22 per cent of child abuse registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act ( POCSO) took place in homes.

The report said in 2022 there were 4,582 cases in which there were 4,642 victims, of which 1,004 cases of the abuse took place inside the victims’ house.

In another disturbing revelation, the number of cases being registered has been showing an increasing trend as in 2020 there were 3,030 cases, which increased to 3,322 in 2021 and then to 4,582 in 2022.

This was put out in its latest study compiled by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The victims include 4,008 girls and 578 boys.

Males account for 93 per cent of the accused and in 16 per cent (801 cases) it was the lover, 12 per cent neighbours, 9 per cent (462 cases) were family members, 8 per cent (389 cases) were relatives, and 3 per cent were teachers.

What’s even more intriguing is 55 of the victims belonged to the 0-4 age group.

A detailed analysis revealed that in 133 cases, the victims were molested in schools, 102 in vehicles, 99 in hotels, 60 in religious institutions, 29 at hospitals, among others.

The state capital district accounted for the maximum cases at 583 and Pathanamthitta with 189 cases was the district where the least cases were registered.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.