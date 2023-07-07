2 Killed, 4 Injured In Shootout Between Armed Groups In Manipur

Jul 07, 2023, 11:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Imphal, July 7 (IANS) At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place early morning near the Phougakchao Ikhai village.

The injured people have been taken to the Churachandpur hospital.

Para-military and Manipur armed police personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the armed cadres.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
Advertisement
Back to Top