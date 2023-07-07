2 Killed, 4 Injured In Shootout Between Armed Groups In Manipur
Imphal, July 7 (IANS) At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place early morning near the Phougakchao Ikhai village.
The injured people have been taken to the Churachandpur hospital.
Para-military and Manipur armed police personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the armed cadres.
Further details are awaited.
