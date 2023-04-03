UP: 2 arrested, 2 minors detains for attempt to murder

Gorakhpur, April 3 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested and two juveniles detained following a police encounter, in a case of attempt to murder.

Search is on for one accused who escaped during the encounter, said police.

Police arrested Akash Kumar, resident of Azamgarh in an injured state and Ritesh Kumar, resident of Belipar.

Police also detained two juveniles in connection with the case and search is on for Arpit Shukla, Devesh Dwivedi and Raunak Shukla.

Devesh and Raunak gave shelter to Akash and Arpit here in the city.

According to the police spokesman, Shahi Mauli Shukla, 65, used to work as a contractor along with his three sons.

Last week, he was overseeing construction of his house near Bhagat Chauraha in Ramgarhtal area of Gorakhpur when four miscreants shot at him.

Acting on a tipoff, police on Sunday, reached Rampur Hanuman Mandir Tiraha and two persons on a motorcycle started firing at the police team.

The police fired back, one of the miscreants, Akash Kumar was injured and others arrested.

