16th Finance panel meets MP's industry representatives in Indore

Indore, March 8 (IANS) The 16th Finance Commission of India led by Arvind Pangariya, which is in Madhya Pradesh to assess the state's financial requirement, on Friday, held discussion with representatives of industry and trade organisations in Indore.

During the meeting organised at Export Bhawan in Pithampur industrial area, the representatives of industrial units discussed issues related to industrial development and economic cooperation.

Representatives from industrial organisations presented several suggestions, including establishment of an air cargo hub, skill development centres for women's empowerment, data centres, and multimodal logistics parks.

The members highlighted the necessity for more support from the Central government for Madhya Pradesh, considering it is a tribal and forested area, and advocated for the promotion of the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

During the meeting, Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra provided information on the geographical and social features of the district and explained how the government is working towards industrial development in the region.

Before this, the Commission held meetings with the representatives of rural and urban bodies, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet and political representatives since March 5 in Bhopal.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Arvind Pangariya, along with its four members, is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh to assess the finance assistance from the Centre through the tax devolution system.

"As the Commission is tasked to engage with the representatives of states to assess the financial requirement and to make recommendations accordingly before the Centre for the tax devolution, as of now no decision has been taken. The Madhya Pradesh government's demands would be presented by the Centre," Pangariya said after meeting with the state government in Bhopal on Thursday.

