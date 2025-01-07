16th Bengaluru International Film Festival to be held from March 1-8

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (IANS) The 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival will be organised from March 1-8 with the theme ‘Garden of Peace for All’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday.

He was addressing a press conference at Krishna, the Chief Minister’s official residence, after a meeting of the organising committee for the international film festival.

Last year, the film festival was based on the theme of ‘Social Justice’. This year, more than 60 countries will participate, with 200 films to be screened across 13 screens.

The screening will take place on 11 screens at Orion Mall, one screen at Suchitra Film Society, and one at Dr Ambareesh Auditorium in Chamarajpet.

In addition, over 400 films, including Kannada and other languages, will be showcased, offering the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka an opportunity to experience global cultures. The Chief Minister claimed it as a golden opportunity for cinema enthusiasts.

The festival, which started in 2006, has now reached its 16th edition. While last year's festival had a budget of Rs 7 crore, this year's budget has been increased to Rs 9 crore, the CM said.

The festival will be inaugurated on March 1, with a closing ceremony on March 8. The committee will decide on the brand ambassador for the festival.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, and the Governor will attend the closing ceremony.

The festival is scheduled to begin on March 1 to accommodate pre-budget discussions, the Chief Minister explained.

Responding to concerns about the closure of cinema theatres, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's support for the film industry.

He stated that this year’s festival, themed ‘Garden of Peace for All’, aims to promote Kannada cinema. The government has implemented several initiatives to encourage Kannada films, including setting up a selection committee to review films for financial assistance.

The government has already approved 110 acres of land in Mysuru for the construction of a Film City. This project will be implemented under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, the Chief Minister announced.

When asked if he would watch films during the festival, the Chief Minister replied that if time permits, he would make an effort to watch films with artistic merit.

Responding to a question about nominations for Legislative Council (MLC) members, the Chief Minister stated that the party leadership would make the decision. Candidates from various fields, including cinema, literature, and social work, will be considered, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.