PM Modi, Odisha Guv extend birthday greetings to CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (IANS) Several senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his birthday on Monday.

PM Modi while extending birthday wishes called CM Majhi, 53, a hardworking and grassroots leader.

"Greetings to the hardworking Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi on his birthday. A grassroots leader, he has been at the forefront of public service and empowering the poor. He is making noteworthy efforts for Odisha's progress. Praying for his long and healthy life," wrote PM Modi on his X account on Monday.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended birthday wishes to CM Majhi.

"Warm birthday wishes to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in serving the people. Wishing you a year ahead filled with progress and prosperity," said Governor Kambhampati.

"Birthday wishes to Odisha Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha. Let the public welfare and developmental works in Odisha further accelerate under his leadership. I pray to Lord Jagannath for his long and healthy life," said Union Minister Pradhan.

The four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi from Keonjhar Assembly constituency became the Chief Minister of Odisha ending the 24-year rule of Biju Janata Dal in June last year.

Majhi, a prominent tribal leader of the state BJP, also served as the deputy chief whip of the party in the Odisha Assembly between 2005 and 2009.

The BJP formed the government on its own for the first time in Odisha in 2024.

The party won 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, while the opposition BJD obtained 51 seats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.