Indian Army mobilises task force to rescue trapped coal miners in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 7 (IANS) Indian Army has mobilised a relief task force to rescue the trapped coal miners at Umrangshu locality in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, officials said Tuesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought assistance from the Army to rescue the trapped miners.

A senior Army official said, “On being requisitioned for assistance, the Indian Army has mobilised a relief task force for rescuing the miners trapped in Umrangshu, a remote industrial town in Dima Hasao district in Assam.”

The task force is equipped with divers, sappers and other necessary things. The official stated, “The relief task force comprises specialists like divers, sappers and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment. Senior officials of the Indian Army will also be reaching the site to coordinate with civil administration for speedy rescue of the trapped miners.”

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in Umrangshu locality, CM Sarma said.

The state administration and police have launched an operation to rescue the trapped labourers in the mine.

According to police, the exact number of labourers who got trapped inside the coal mine is still unknown. Out of the nine labourers who were trapped still in the coal mine, one is a national of Nepal, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam. They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “We have requested the Army’s assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts.”

The CM has sent the District Commissioner and superintendent of Police of the Dima Hasao district to the site. The food and civil supply minister Kaushik Rai is also rushing to the site.

“Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety,” Sarma mentioned in a post on X.

