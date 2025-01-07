Odisha to host classical dance & music festival in Bhubaneswar from Jan 7-11

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (IANS) The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department is going to host Classical dance and music festival programmes in Bhubaneswar from January 7 to 11 coinciding with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, which will be attended by more than 3,000 NRIs and person of Indian origin.

The Odisha government is leaving no stone unturned to make the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event a grand success.

The event is going to begin in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10.

Apart from this, the state government is also making all efforts to showcase the rich and vibrant art and culture of the state to delegates from across the globe.

State Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Monday said, "Classical dance and music are integral to our cultural identity and heritage. The Rajarani Music Festival, Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and International Odissi Dance Festival are being organised to showcase our rich cultural legacy. These festivals will coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in the city, providing an opportunity for guests from across the country and abroad to experience the grandeur of our classical art forms."

The Odisha Culture department on Monday said that the Rajarani Music Festival, Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and International Odissi Dance Festival will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 7 to 11.

Organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, the five-day event will showcase classical dance and music performances.

While the International Odissi Dance Festival will take place at Rabindra Mandap, the Rajarani Music Festival will be held on the premises of the Rajarani Temple and the Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival will be organised at the Mukteswar Temple premises.

This year's International Odissi Dance Festival will feature renowned Odissi dancers and gurus, including Kumkum Mohanty, Ileana Citaristi, Durga Charan Ranbir, Jhelum Paranjape and Soren Lewen.

A photo exhibition highlighting the history and significance of the International Odissi Dance Festival will also be part of the celebrations.

The Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival will include solo, duet and group performances by eminent Odissi dancers, while the Rajarani Music Festival will feature Hindustani, Carnatic and Odissi music recitals.

