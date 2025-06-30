150 Cong MPs funded by Soviet Union acted as agents of Russia, says Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey has shared a document released by the US intelligence agency CIA in 2011 and alleged that more than 150 Congress MPs were "funded" by the Soviet Union, who acted as "agents" of Russia.

He said that this was happening under the leadership of late Congress leader H.K.L. Bhagat.

Dubey shared some documents, which he claimed were released by the CIA in 2011, on his X handle on Monday.

He titled his post as "Congress, Corruption, and Slavery", and wrote in Hindi (loosely translated): "This unclassified secret document was released by the CIA in 2011”.

He said, “According to the document, under the leadership of the late Congress leader H.K.L. Bhagat, more than 150 Congress MPs were funded by Soviet Russia, acting as agents for Russia?”

Bhagat was a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, who passed away in September 2014. He was accused of involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the Nanavati Commission, which probed the riots, said there was no need to investigate his role ''because of his advanced age and declining health".

Dubey said that, as per the document, there was a group of journalists who were Soviet agents. “A group of journalists were their agents, and there is mention of a total of 16,000 news articles that Russia got published?”

He alleged that during the Congress regime, 1100 people from the Russian intelligence agency were in India. “Around that time, 1100 people from Russian intelligence agencies were in India, keeping bureaucrats, business organizations, communist parties, and opinion makers in their pockets, shaping India’s policies along with information?” Dubey said.

The BJP leader also alleged, “Congress candidate Subhadra Joshi took 5 lakh rupees from the German government in the name of elections during that time, and after losing, became the president of the Indo-German Forum.”

Pointing a finger at the Congress party, he said, “Is this a country or a puppet of slaves, agents, and middlemen?”

He demanded answers from the grand old party and also sought a probe. “Congress must answer, should there be an investigation on this today or not?, he concluded in his X post.

