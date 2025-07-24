15 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, July 24 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough for Chhattisgarh's anti-insurgency and rehabilitation efforts, 15 Maoists, including five carrying cash rewards totalling Rs 17 lakh, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Dantewada district on Thursday.

The move is being hailed as a major success under the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' and 'Puna Margem' campaigns in the Bastar region.

Among the surrendered were high-profile operatives such as Budhram alias Lalu Kuharam (Rs 8 lakh), Kamli alias Moti Potavi (Rs 5 lakh), Pojja Madkam (Rs 2 lakh), and two women cadres - Aayate alias Sangeeta Sodi and Pandey Madvi - each carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty, senior police officer Udit Pushkar said.

Maoist couple Budhram and Kamli had been active in Maoist ranks for over two decades and were involved in multiple violent incidents targeting security forces, he said.

The Maoists surrendered in the presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Rakesh Chaudhary, who reiterated the government's commitment to rehabilitation.

Under the state's revised policy, surrendered Maoists will receive skill development training, self-employment support, psychological counselling, and security guarantees. Since the launch of these initiatives, 1,020 Maoists have laid down arms across Bastar, including 254 with declared rewards.

The surrendered cadres hail from Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts, comprising 824 men and 196 women.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign, meaning 'Come Back Home' in the local Gondi dialect, was launched in 2020 to encourage disillusioned Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into civil society.

The 'Puna Margem' initiative builds on this by offering structured rehabilitation and livelihood opportunities.

Officials attribute the success to sustained outreach, community engagement, and the growing realisation among Maoist cadres of the futility of armed struggle. Many cited internal exploitation, harsh forest conditions, and ideological disillusionment as reasons for surrender.

The administration has urged remaining insurgents to follow suit, emphasising that peace, dignity, and development await those who choose the path of reconciliation. This latest wave of surrenders is seen not just as a tactical win, but as a symbol of shifting tides in Bastar's long battle against extremism.

