14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) A Class 9 student was stabbed to death by an unknown person in Jatni area of Odisha's Khordha district on Wednesday, the police said.

The 14-year-old deceased minor was identified as Subham Swarup Paltasingh, a resident of Benapanjari village.

"The minor, a student of Adarsha Vidyalaya at Sandhapur, was studying in his room on Wednesday evening when someone barged into his house and stabbed him multiple times.

"Hearing his scream, his mother rushed to the minor's room where she found Subham lying on bed in a pool of blood. Subham was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khordha where the doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

The police later reached the spot and began an investigation into the case.

"We are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to identify the accused. We are yet to find out the reason behind the ghastly murder of the minor student," the official added.

