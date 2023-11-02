J&K: Police attach property of Kulgam resident for sheltering terrorists

Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a house belonging to a man in Kulgam district as it was allegedly used by terrorists, an official said on Wednesday.

The police in a statement said they attached the residential house of Sanaullah Mir, a resident of Turigam, after "obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities".

Police said the said house was linked in a case in which three hard-core terrorists were neutralised in an encounter.

"Deputy SP Aman Kumar Thakur and one army personnel Soumveer were killed while fighting with terrorists during the encounter at Turigam," the police said.

"The investigation proved beyond doubt that the house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering and harbouring terrorists," the statement added.

