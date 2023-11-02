Louis Tomlinson addresses 'childish' conspiracy theories

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson clapped back at "immature rumours" about his personal life on October 31 while answering questions about his tour.

One fan asked on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Louis how do you make chicken parmesan?" which prompted the singer to reply with a bold message, reports eonline.

"You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy," the 31-year-old wrote back, "and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff."

While some users began speculating that Louis was referring to his "Larry" fanbase, the original user made his intentions clear: "All I did was ask for advice cooking advice (sic)".

And it wasn't Louis' only feisty response to a fan question on the platform.

"Have you ever thought about leaving music to practice it?" one person asked, to which the 'Night Changes' artist replied, "Feels like an insult but I don't think that was your intention hahaha."

He continued in earnest, "Every show is a type of practice, every studio vocal, every song I write, every song I hear. Being in the centre of it all breads (sic) creativity and understanding."

And when the English star isn't honing his craft or rocking out on stage, his direction in life points him towards fatherhood.

He gushed that he is "most proud" of his son Freddie Reign Tomlinson, 7, who he shares with Briana Jungwirth. In fact, music is one thing that bonds the father-son duo.

In another message on X, Louis -- who was spotted holding hands with model Sofie Nyvang earlier this year -- said that he tries to make his concerts somewhat family friendly, depending on where attendees are standing. "I brought my Freddie and he had a great time," he noted. "So as long as you have enough space I'm sure she'll have fun!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.