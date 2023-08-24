11 elderly persons from Bihar's Rohtas seek permission for euthanasia

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) Eleven elderly people of Bihar's Rohtas district have sought approval from President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court for euthanasia on Wednesday.

They took the step after the Patna High Court recently directed authorities to evacuate residents from 1,471 houses in Dalmianagar till August 30.

As the deadline is approaching and they are yet to get any relief, 11 of the senior citizens sent the affidavits for euthanasia to the President and the Supreme Court. They also submitted the copies of the affidavits at the SP office of Rohtas district.

Those who are seeking euthanasia are identified as Surendra Prasad Srivastava, Paras Dubey, Shiv Kumar Singh, Dudhnath Singh, Vimal Prasad, Nirmal Kumar, Tara Devi, Ramashankar Singh, Ramdulari Singh, Kiran Kunwar and Shashibhushan Prasad Srivastava.

They claimed that they have been residing in the houses for the last 50 years and have lots of memories. "In the last stage of our lives, the court is taking away the roof from our heads. Instead of staying on the road, it would be better for us to get euthanasia," they said.

After the closure of industries in Dehri (Dalmianagar), the Rohtas district administration is evacuating people living in these 1,471 houses.

Around 5,000 people are living in these houses.

